modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Music News

Ogranya Drops New Classic “Serenade”

Modernghana.com
Ogranya Drops New Classic “Serenade”

Ogranya, the afro Soul/R&B artist under the management of Red Clay Entertainment led by Clay the Mogul drops his first official single Called serenade.

He has a unique sound that will catch your attention from the first listen. Serenade is a beautiful song that will definitely stir up positive emotions.

Listen to the song below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Discipline is about time management.

By: elikpemchristy quot-img-1
body-container-line