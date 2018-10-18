Ogranya, the afro Soul/R&B artist under the management of Red Clay Entertainment led by Clay the Mogul drops his first official single Called serenade. He ha...
Ogranya Drops New Classic “Serenade”
Ogranya, the afro Soul/R&B artist under the management of Red Clay Entertainment led by Clay the Mogul drops his first official single Called serenade.
He has a unique sound that will catch your attention from the first listen. Serenade is a beautiful song that will definitely stir up positive emotions.
Listen to the song below: