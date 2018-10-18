modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Music News

Video: Nsemonee Katapila Drops “Here We Dey”

Budding Ghanaian hip hop/hip life artiste, Nsemonee Katapila, has released the official video for his song 'Here We Dey'.

The Sunyani-based musician expressing his rap prowess in the video also talk about how people pretend to love others--by wearing fake smiles.

'Here We Dey' was directed and produced by Emmadek Multimedia. It was shot at New Town in Brong Ahafo Regional capital-Sunyani.

