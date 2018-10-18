Abeiku Santana Storms Mombasa, Kenya For 79th Skål International Congress

Over 15000 delegates from 83 countries across the world are expected to arrive in Mombasa, Kenya for the 79th Skål International Congress from 17th -21st October 2018.

Skål is a Professional Organization of Tourism Leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship.

It is the Only International Group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

The Vision of the Organization is to become the trusted voice in the Travel and Tourism Business since 1934.

This Objective is set to be achieved through leadership, Professionalism, friendship and working together to maximize networking opportunities and support a responsible tourism industry.

Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey also Known as Abeiku Santana, the CEO of Africa’s leading travel and Tour Company, Kaya Tours is among the delegation from Ghana.

The Congress which is taking place at PrideInn Convention Center will delight the participants with Unforgettable Activities.

Among the speakers to address the travel and tourism professionals across the world are Ms. Susanna Sari, President Skål International, Hon. Ali Hassan Joho, Mombasa County Governor, Hon. CS Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary Tourism, and Wildlife.

Skål International is governed by an Executive Committee of six members, elected by delegates to an annual General Assembly held during the Congress.

This allows members first-hand observation of the travel and tourism potential around the world.