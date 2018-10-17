Kweiks Set To Headline "the DTC Experience" Slated For December

Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC).

This comes after successfully releasing the 7 track EP which did exceptionally well on the iTunes Ghana charts by debuting at no.1 and staying in the top 5 & 10 for the first & 2nd weeks respectively, whiles "African Girl", a song off the EP charted at no.3 for Future Hits on Pluzz 89.9FM. The DTC EP again sat at no.1 on iTunes Ghana's alternative music chart for more than 10 days.

To keep the momentum and the buzz around him and the new project building up, the independent artiste is hosting "The DTC Experience", a mini concert meant to give lovers of his music a thrilling intimate experience and build a vibe for new ones.

"The DTC Experience" is scheduled to happen early December with a few artistes who will be announced later. The date and venue of the event will also be announced later this week.

"The DTC Experience" which is Kweiks' first ever headlined show, is supported by Zone Three 6, Ghana Ndwom, Talk Media Ghana, Ghana Music Dot Com, MiPromo, Kuulpeeps & Disturbing Ghana.

The event promises to be one of back-to-back jams of old, new & unreleased music.

To partner or sponsor The DTC Experience, call 0500003344 or email [email protected] .

Meanwhile, check out "Drunk Texts & Confessions" below as you prepare for the show: