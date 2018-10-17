Shatta Wale To Perform @ Stonebwoy’s “Ashaiman To Da World” Concert

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has expressed his preparedness to perform at his arch-rival Stonebwoy’s concert in Ashaiman.

The ‘Mahama Paper’ hitmaker is making his intentions known after it was alleged that he declined a request by Stonebwoy and Samini to perform at his ‘Reign’ album launch at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Center, Saturday.

In 2017, Shatta Wale caused social buzz for his surprise appearance at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman To Da World’ concert.

Many believe that another of such gesture will not happen because of what happened at the ‘Reign’ album launch. However, Stonebwoy on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Wednesday stated that he wouldn’t mind having Shatta Wale perform at this year’s event but it won’t be easy this time.

On Wednesday when Shatta Wale was interviewed on ‘You Sey Weytin’, a segment on ShowbizFylla with Da Don on Hitz FM, he expressed interest in attending Stonebwoy’s concert this year.

“I wish he will invite me if he likes. Let Stonebwoy just invite me because I want to go,” he disclosed.

Shatta Wale mentioned that he has a show the same night but still wished that Stonebwoy will extend an invitation to him.

“Maybe when I finish my show [then] I will go. If he [is] listening, he [should] write on Twitter and let me hashtag ‘Ashiaman To Da World’,” he said.

Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman To Da World’ concert comes off on Saturday, October 27, at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman.