Stonebwoy Speaks on Shatta Wale’s “Glo” Comment

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has advised a 'big artiste' to stop begging for endorsement deals on social media.

It is not clear who Stonebwoy is targeting with his message but his rival, Shatta Wale on 15 October 2018 took to Twitter to urge Nigeria's Multinational Telecommunication Network, Glo, to sign him on.

'Glo said I wasn't worth the money; I asked them to pay me $120,00 but I hope they get a change of mind to sign me otherwise nothing like Glo SIM card in any Shatta Movement phones.'

How is Shatta Wale sure that is fans will use Glo sim?

Stonebwoynews took to Instagram to say: 'After winning the 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards' Best International Act: Africa award, Stonebwoy was approached by GLO but he rejected the $80,000 offer.

'If you add value to your life, great deals will chase you. You won't use Twitter to beg Glo for offers like 'Alumi' did yesterday, A Big artiste like 'Alumi' shouldn't be begging for endorsement deals on social media. Stop comparing a 'jama' singer to a musician. #Facts 27th October is coming. Ashaiman to the world concert.'