modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Shatta Is Welcome To Perform @ My Concert – Stonebwoy

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Shatta Is Welcome To Perform @ My Concert – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he does not have a problem with Shatta Wale performing at his 'Ashaiman to the World' concert.

Although the 'Bawasaaba' hitmaker was not allowed to perform at the Reign album launch at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, he won't do same to his rival.

Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a liar for claiming that he didn't know he and Samini had come to his album launch to perform.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet, apologised to rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at his concert.

1017201824157 g40n1r5edy download

In an interview on Hitz FM , asked if he will allow Shatta Wale to perform at his 'Ashaiman to Da World' 2018, Stonebwoy said: 'I have done it before how difficult will it be for me.'

'It wouldn't be easy…this time but I pray that I find a way. It wouldn't be easy because he hasn't made it easy for me,' he added.

He explained that his decision to attend Wale's album launch was an attempt to bring peace between him and his rival.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Vanity is the one what separates a man and woman.

By: lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line