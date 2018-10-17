modernghana logo

See Thrilling Maternity Snapshots of Dumelo’s Wife

There is nothing more beautiful than capturing your big baby bump in creative way for a pre-maternity photo-shoot .

After Actor John Dumelo shared the big news yesterday to the world about the birth of his son 5 months after his wedding with his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, internet moments got better with many netizens congratulating the duo.

Well, it looks like this many conversations online about the news is not flaming out soon as photos of the maternity shoot has also popped up online. .

In the photos, we see Gifty with much excitement on her face as she holds her baby bumb and donned in a green flawless apparel in it.

Checkout the stunning maternity images.

