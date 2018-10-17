ECOFEST 2018: Kuami Eugene, Patapaa to Rock Audience

Kuami Eugene

Patapaa and Kuami Eugene have been invited to perform at the ECOWAS Festival 2018 (ECOFEST), which will take place on Friday, November 16 in Sierra Leone.

The Ghanaian artistes are expected to use the concert to showcase their talents, promote Ghanaian music, culture and their brands.

The concert, put together by Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME), is expected to attract hundreds of music producers, artiste managers and journalists from around the continent.

They will perform alongside some selected African artistes such as Innocent Salone, Patoranking, Arkman, Dallas B, Drizilik, Empress P, Kao Denero, Boss LAJ, LXG and a host of others across the continent.