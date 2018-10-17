2018 Edemfest: MzVee, Tinny, Yaa Pono, Others To Thrill Fans

Edem addressing the media after the launch

The second edition of a music and cultural festival dubbed 'Edemfest', which is being organised by hiplife artiste Edem, will take place in Keta in the Volta Region on Friday, November 2.

This year's event, according to the organisers, will bring together individuals and lovers of dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-pop, hiplife music fans who will witness performances from cultural groups and some of Ghana's finest award-winning artistes like Stonebwoy, MzVee, Tinny, Yaa Pono and a host of others.

Edem, who is the headline artiste, explained that the music and cultural festival is a way of giving back to society and engaging communities as part of his corporate social responsibility.

He added the event is being organised to celebrate Ghanaian music, promote tourism and also to celebrate the Hogbetsotso Festival in the Volta Region.

According to him, this year's event will be used to campaign against illegal sand winning and open defecation along the coastal lands in the country.

The 'Gbevu' hitmaker also added that the event will also serve as a social medium that will allow music lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

He hinted that music fans who attend the event will be offered the opportunity to request songs of their choice to be performed live by the artistes billed to perform at the event.

Last year's event, which attracted over 10,000 people from all walks of life, witnessed live musical performances from VVIP, Tinny, MzVee, M.anifest, Kula, Worlasi, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Medal, Keeny and a host of others.