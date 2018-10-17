A beautiful poem from Africanwriter to Shatta Wale on his birthday

Shatta Wale Your earthday During your birth rain rained Till Dome got choked fans spilled in grains to applaud Ghana gains with Your Reign Album Reigns Because I'd take my poetic Zylofon and beat words till Willi Roi seat the venoms of an

Africanwriter wishing a dancehall King a welcome on earth Well, today is your earthday And Michy will lure you with sexy rake Don't forget sister Efia with her Jeje Raid But tomorrow your name is all over this lands like beautiful stains

I am just a Poet to celebrate you You soared and worked hard to come through Every young hustler can take a look Your entire strive has made you a legend this written book Oh indeed you came out with like my thing And check how you took a bullet for Michy to bring

Majesty with a low tempo Your presence in Ghana for few years has been a pillar of dancehall in Africa with your die-hard fans Giving birth to loyalty of fan base Wow what a Gringo shouting to madingo

May you exceed to the top floor of your dreams Climb till the ladder ends in the sky Your lonely atmosphere is a tag that will rise On the forehead of countless champs As your voice keep sweet like spices of great music Happy Birthday Charles Nii Armah Mensah

#Anwensemkasa

#ARAthePoet

#Africanwriter Agbalenhrola