eShun set to release her album in December

After releasing major hit songs which have enjoyed massive airplay in the capital and beyond, sensational singer eShun is set to release her new album after entering the music scene not too long ago.

Following her release of hit singles like ‘Someone Loves Me’ featuring Flowking Stone and her most recent release, ‘Akyea’, will be releasing her album in December 2018.

eShun, however, did not give the name of the project but assured her fans and all music lovers that it would be worth the wait and urged them to anticipate a great masterpiece.

She disclosed that it would be an exciting project in DJ Iyke Entertainment Whatsapp group when she was on the hot seat.