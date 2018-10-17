MOG Releases ‘Be+er Me’ Album

MOG

Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, known also as MOG, has released his second album titled 'Be+er Me'.

Featuring some big names in the gospel music industry, including the likes of Ohemaa Mercy, Nii Okai, Michael Stuckey from the USA and Kingzkid, 'Be+er Me' is expected to capture the hearts of believers and draw them closer to God in worship and praise.

The 12-track album includes 'Be Lifted', a song which has gained significant ground both locally and internationally.

'Elohim', 'Awesome God', 'Wayeyi', 'I Am Blessed', 'Wose Ayeyi',' Hosanna', 'Grace', 'Praise Medley', 'Crazy',' Our God Reigns' and 'Making It Big' featuring Sarkodie are among the songs listed on 'Be+er Me'.

The launch of MOG's latest collection of gospel songs at the 2018 Convention of Saints (COS), an annual gathering of saints hosted by Royalhouse Chapel International Ahenfie, adds to the excitement that has characterised the ministry of MOG over the years.

Commenting on 'Be+er Me', MOG believes listeners will not be disappointed in the mind-blowing and spirit-filled collection of gospel songs.

This is the second after his debut album 'New Wine'.

MOG is expected to promote his music performing at various concerts and events.

Notable is the two-day event (October 18 & 19, 2018) to be hosted by the Royalhouse Students and Associates (ROSA) KNUST, dubbed 'Encounter with the Oil', which will be graced by the Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah.

He is also billed to perform at the Gospel 360 Live at Legon and 'Encounter With The Oil' at the Ho Technical University, among others.