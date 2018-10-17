Stonebwoy Celebrates Shatta Wale On His Birthday

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, turned 34 today, Wednesday, October 17.

As the controversial artiste turned a year older, his arch-rival has sent birthday wishes to him.

Despite the years of unending rivalry between them, Stonebwoy took time to celebrate his Zylofon Music colleague.

“Brother has come a long way. Happy birthday… how old is he now?” he jokingly quizzed when Andy Dosty drew his attention to Shatta Wale’s birthday in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Asked if he will call Shatta Wale or visit him, Stonebwoy had a very interesting answer.

“For security reasons,” the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker jokingly said he won’t call or visit him.

“I can’t put on that surprise again,” he said.

Stonebwoy’s answer is in connection with comments by Head of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Zylofon Music explanation that he refused to allow Samini and Stonebwoy to perform at Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert.

According to Bulldog, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, he didn’t allow them to perform at the concert because of security concerns.