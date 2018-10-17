Stonebwoy Welcomes Shatta’s Performance @ His Concert

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he does not have a problem with Shatta Wale performing at his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

He said contrary to the cold reception he received at Shatta Wale’s concert last Saturday; he wouldn’t do same to his rival.

Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a liar for claiming that he didn’t know he and Samini had come to his Reign album launch at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair, to perform.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet, apologised to rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at his concert.

According to the dancehall artiste, he was not aware Samini and Stonebwoy were around to support his album launch.

Samini, in an earlier tweet, said he had gone to the venue to surprise Shatta Wale but was prevented from mounting the stage.

“Congrats @shattawalegh on your album launch.just like you once wanted to surprise me on saminifest stage and I let you, I’d wanted to do the same but I waited in the car together with [Stonebwoy] @stonebwoyb for over an hour only to be told you refused the gesture. #supportourown huh?? ” Samini said.

“Surprise Support is Way Better Than. A Fake Twit. But For INSECURITY Problems !! You Refused To Take advantage of The Opportunity. Would You Have Asked The (sic) Crowed if you Weren’t AWARE. Why Lie? Feel Free Come On We Knew You Will Refuse Us Anyway. #ATTWC27Oct Come See!” Stonebwoy also reacted.

Shatta Wale made a surprise appearance at Samini’s Saminifest concert at the Trade Fair Centre on Saturday, December 3, 2016. He did same on Saturday, September 30, 2017, when he surprised Stonebwoy at his ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert in Asahiman.

Asked if he will allow Shatta Wale to perform at his ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ this Saturday, Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “I have done it before how difficult will it be for me…”

“It wouldn’t be easy…this time but I pray that I find a way. It wouldn’t be easy because he hasn’t made it easy for me,” Stonebwoy said.

He explained that his decision to attend Wale’s album launch was an attempt to bring peace between him and his rival.

“It’s a move that will definitely signify peace,” he said, adding that he didn’t go there for war.

