D-Black Wins Big @ the "2018 40UNDER40 AWARDS"

D-Black, Ghana’s iconic entertainment mogul who was the first rapper ever to be nominated at the BETs just added a major award to his long list of collection.

The “2018 40 under 40 Awards” held over the weekend at the Kempinski Hotel Accra honoured the musician cum business man with the award for outstanding performance in Hospitality.

He achieved this through his contribution to the nightlife scene with his establishments which has grown to become Accra’s modish hangout location thus Club Onyx and Oasis Lounge both located in Cantonments.

He took to social media to express his gratitude for winning such a noble award while vacationing in the United States of America.

“This is a Big deal for me!! Though Im not in the country, Winnng at the 40 under 40 Awards @40u40awardsgh at the Kempinski (Hospitality) for my club @clunOnycgh & lounge @oasisloungegh was an amazing feeling !! God Bless everyone that voted and anyone that contributed in any way for this win! Love to everyone mehn”

Congratulations Mr. Desmond Blackmore, Ghana’s entertainment industry is blessed to have such a visionary young entrepreneur.

See posts below:

