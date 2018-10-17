Bogo Blay Wins Vodafone Icons 'Rep Ur Hood'

Bogo Blay, one of the eight contestants in the 2018 Vodafone Icons “Rep Ur Hood” edition, has emerged the ultimate winner

In a keenly contested final which involved seven others, Tina, Verony, Serwaa, Evance, A.A Smart, King Garo and Richy, the ultimate winner, Bogo Blay, from Tema, put up an exceptional performance on the night, making it easy for the full audience to cheer him on to victory.

Singer, Verony was adjudged the first runner-up, and dancehall artist, King Garo took the second runner-up position.

Bogo Blay, therefore, wins the GHS100, 000 ultimate reward, which includes cash, a management deal among others.

Speaking to the media after the event, excited Bogo Blay expressed that he would like to spread ‘Bogo-style’ – his unique style of music – to music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

“I am very happy to have won this year’s Vodafone Icons. After today, my brand is going to be recognised across Ghana and the world,” he said.

Judges for the show were ace music producer, Appietus, seasoned radio presenter, Ms. Naa, and award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini.

The spectacular event was also hosted by multiple award-winning actor, Adjetey Annan.

This year’s Vodafone Icons dubbed: ‘Rep Ur Hood’ edition sought to set the stage for contestants selected from extremely competitive auditions to represent and perform in their various localities.

The show aired on selected television platforms across the country.

The grand finale of Vodafone Icons Season 6 was held at the Achimota Mall in Accra.