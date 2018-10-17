John Dumelo On How His Wife Gave Birth After 5 Months Of Marriage

Ghanaian actor John Dumleo has given a savage reply to persons asking how his son was birthed barely five months into his marriage.

The superstar actor and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, welcomed their first baby on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Dumelo later took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby boy, whose name he revealed to be John Dumelo Jnr (JJ).

Despite many Ghanaians genuinely sharing in the happiness of the actor, there were others who chose to be witty.

Some persons jokingly wondered how it was possible for Dumelo and his wife to welcome their first child after just five months of marriage.

Whiles these were whispers; a bold fan of the actor went a step further to demand for an answer on Twitter.

The fans wrote: 'Eii Mr Dumelo, how were u able to give birth after 5 months of being married?? Wonders shall never end ampa.'



Responding to this tweet, Dumelo gave the fan an answer, albeit also deciding to be witty.

'I used double track system...,' the actor cum entrepreneur savagely replied.

John Dumelo and wife Gifty Mawunya got married in May 2018, an event that came as a surprise to most Ghanaians, just like the announcement of the birth of John Dumelo Jnr.

The movie actor's son who is barely a day old on Instagram already has over 1,700 followers which keeps increasing by the minute.