Angry Adjetey Anang Jabs Gabby Otchere-Darko

Movie personality, Adjetey Anang, better known as Pusher has added his voice to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s comment that local movies are “rubbish”.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over the weekend was reported to have said in an interview on Peace FM that he watched a number of Kumawood movies and he was disappointed at what he watched.

“I took my time to watch randomly 10 Ghanaian movies and never felt so disappointed. It brought home to me one major deficiency in our development.

“The apparent lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation,”

Reacting to his comment, movie star, Adjetey Anang has expressed his disgust by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s comment.

“One would expect that after watching your "random movies", you would engage stakeholders or individuals who keep financing our own works to keep our little flame alive by keeping our audiences entertained, educated and informed.

“Tell us what you think we can do to improve the industry, what role your govt can play in giving us that needed support etc. I am very disappointed that you rather took to the media to voice your disappointment and in a very condescending way too, to rubbish our efforts. We aren't rubbish Sir. Many of us, like myself are highly educated, talented and exposed and we simply believe that this is an untapped gold mine for Ghana's economy so despite the frustrating challenges and the lack of commensurate rewards for the volume of work we put in; we forge on... working hard night and day, positively projecting the image of Ghana everywhere we go; hoping that someday our star will shine.

“Please make time to engage us and listen to us... as the Desiderata says *"...listen to others, even the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story*" we can together move this industry forward, if only your comments would be constructive and not condescending.