Vodafone Icons 2018: Bogo Blay Wins ‘Rep Ur Hood’ Edition

After 13 weeks of enthralling and intense competition, Dagomba-style rapper, Bogo Blay, has been crowned winner of the 2018 Vodafone Icons 'Rep Ur Hood' edition.

In a keenly contested final which involved seven others— Tina, Verony, Serwaa, Evance, A.A Smart, King Garo and Richy— Bogo Blay (from Tema) put up an exceptional performance on the night, making it easy for all the audience to cheer him on to victory.

Bogo Blay performed creditably to the satisfaction of the audience. He mounted the stage beaming with confidence and treated fans to very touching and soul-inspiring performances.

Indeed, his stagecraft and vocal abilities won the hearts of many patrons who, in turn, voted for him to win the crown.

Bogo Blay took home a prize package worth GH¢ 100,000, which includes cash, a management deal, among others.

Singer Verony was adjudged the first runner-up and dancehall artiste King Garo took the second runner-up position.

Speaking to the media after the event, excited Bogo Blay said, “I am very happy to have won this year's Vodafone Icons. After today, my brand is going to be recognised across Ghana and the world.”

Judges for the show were ace music producer Appietus, seasoned radio presenter Ms Naa and award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini.

The event was also hosted by multiple award-winning actor Adjetey Annan.

This year's Vodafone Icons dubbed 'Rep Ur Hood' edition sought to set the stage for contestants selected from extremely competitive auditions to represent and perform in their various localities.

The show was aired on selected television platforms across the country.

The grand finale of Vodafone Icons Season 6 was held at the Achimota Mall in Accra.