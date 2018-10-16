GMA UK: I Stopped My Show To Pick Monies And So What? – Patapaa

Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, has reacted to reports circulating on social media that he ditched his performance to chase monies thrown at him on stage at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK.

According to the “One Corner” hitmaker, reports circulating that he paused his performance to pick up monies which were thrown at him are true and he is not shamed for doing it.

The Swedru-based artiste also stated that he picked up the monies because they were his and he did no wrong.

He reacted to the reports while speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

“We came there to make money,” he stressed and said if one decides to be shy on such occasions, he or she won’t make any money.