I’m The Best performer Ever In Ghana – Efya

Silky-voiced and award-winning Ghanaian songstress Efya says she is one of the best performers Ghana has ever had.

Born Janet Awindor, the singer says she has been singing for 8 years and that no one can stop her greatness.

This comes after the question about her rumoured to be into drugs.

"You can't stop my greatness. I have been doing this for 8years and you think you can stop me? Amazing, I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen,ever will come will go and am gone be that person till I die Nothing you can do or say can stop me," she said.

"I have had migraine since I was 12 years and I do take paracetamol so that is the only drug I do. I don't care about people saying I do drugs. I don't care anymore because I know who I am," she reiterated.

"Stop saying I do drugs, Are you not bored with the same old story," she added?

When it comes to soul music in Ghana, Efya's name comes to the mind of every music lover. She is known for her sassiness and strong beautiful voice and She has performed on big stages both in Ghana and abroad.