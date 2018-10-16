 Fred Nuamah Takes Back Ghana Movie Awards?

Fred Nuamah

Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) is making a comeback onto the movie scene this year to continue its mandate, according to sources, almost two years after it had been put on hold.

The award, which is held annually to recognise excellence in the Ghanaian movie industry, used to be one of the biggest nights in Ghana's entertainment calendar.

Its first edition was held on December 25, 2010 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and subsequently the date was changed because it was conflicting with other events in December.

However, the GMA was put on hold after the 2016 ceremony, and no reasons were given.

This was after Zylofon Media came out with an announcement in July 2017 that it had taken over the organisation of the Ghana Movie Awards.

Media reports that followed the takeover indicated that Zylofon Media will organise the awards for the next 10 years starting from 2017.

However, Ghana is yet to witness another Ghana Movie Awards since the last one in 2016.

A source told NEWS-ONE on Monday that founder of the awards, Fred Nuamah, has taken back the franchise from Zylofon Media to organise the awards with his GP Productions.

Efforts to talk to Fred on Monday proved futile, but a close source from his camp told NEWS-ONE that plans are underway to stage Ghana Movie Awards 2018.