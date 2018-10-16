Male breast cancer survivor Abeiku Arthur shares his story

Breast cancer survivor, Abeiku Arthur has shared the rare experience of how he managed to survive breast cancer which is known to be very prevalent among women.

Sharing his story on the Celebrity Fanzone show last Saturday on GH One TV, Mr. Arthur revealed that “he didn’t even know men could suffer from breast cancer” until he began seeing certain signs which prompted him to go for medical examination.

“I used to have big breasts more than the ordinary ones. Once a while I saw a drop of blood and felt some pains but I brushed it off. I didn’t know men could have breast cancer,” he revealed.

Medical experts believe that breast cancer is about 70 times less common among black men than black women but black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis. For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833

Mr. Arthur, who has now taken on the role of raising funds to support cancer patients in Ghana, showed scars of his breast cancer surgery on live TV.

Check out the full video below:

