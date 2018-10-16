Yaa Yaa Releases 8th Single ‘Wonkoaa’

Ace award winning musician, Yaa Yaa is on a higher cloud with the release of her 8thSingle, Wonkoaa.

The hard working lady who is always talk about love was on Live FM 91.9 live today to make the world know and hear the lovely mew song.

The University of Ghana and St. Louis trained who sings afro pop and soul always gives thanks and praises to God for her family who have encouraged her since they discovered her talent in music.

Knowing what she can do, Yaa Yaa has worked towards her value, vision and music mission and backed by Wahala Entertainment, she is coming out in grand style.

Those who have listened to Am l, Incredible, Kae, Dumbdrum, Koryor, Life and Walayiknow what she is capable of doing, and this time round, it is just super and better.

She plays the guitar, piano and xylophone, so this should make you look for her sound. She is self inspire and has the potential to go very far and very high.

After winning the Ghana Music Awards in 2012 for Best Collaboration of the Year, she feels urging for the best at all times. She performed at the Zen Garden during the Magic Dream one year anniversary, and she was a delight to watch.

Wonkoaais produced by Pee Wizzle for Wahala Entertainment.

The video version is also coming out very soon. Her message is – “let love lead, live better”.