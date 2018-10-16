Samini’s Former Manager Speaks On Shatta’s “Reign” Concert Saga

The former manager of Dancehall/Reggae artiste Samini, Anthony Daning has schooled the artiste on how to properly appear as a surprise artiste on a show.

Anthony, who is popularly known as Tony Pun, took his time yesterday (October 15) to educate his former artiste on the step by step approach to surprising artistes on their concert/show.

He made this known following a disappointment Samini and Stonebwoy faced when they decided to surprise Shatta Wale at his 'Reign' album concert held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre in Accra on October 13.

The two artistes took to Twitter Monday, October 15, to express their disappointment in Shatta Wale for not allowing them to perform at his concert.

Shatta Wale immediately apologised, claiming he had no idea about their presence at the venue.

But the co-founder of High Grade Family record label believes Samini and Stonebwoy's approach was a bad one.

He took to Facebook to lay out the steps and even revealed how Shatta Wale's surprise appearance at Saminifest was executed.

Tony Pun wrote (unedited): 'On Artiste and Surprise Performances. Usually, this is the real vibe: An Artiste Manager usually meets with "Surprise Acts or Artistes" and their management prior to a performance.

Briefings, coordination, timing and choice of songs are all planned prior to the surprise performance as was done in the past, just like he did for Saminifest.

You can't just pop up in the middle of someone's performance that you wanna perform.

Doesn't work! That's not logic, especially when shows are all planned to end at specific times.'

Pulse.com.gh broke the news about Samini's split with his manager in 2017 after 10 years working relationship .