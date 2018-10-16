Video: Yaw Stone Drops “WoAra”

Talented Highlife and Afro pop musician Yaw Stone has unleashed his New Video titled ' 'Wo Ara' directed by COBY MELODY TWUM, A master piece of the Afro pop genre by all standards and so suiting to the current prevailing trends.

This song marks his first single under the auspices of his new record label Purple Soul Records.

The beautifully crafted song which revolves around love goes further to reveal the dexterity and the commanding vocal prowess of the winner of TV3 mentor 6 music reality show . The song was produced by Dream Jay…