Local Movies Have No Focus - Gabby Otchere Darko

Journalist cum legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described Kumawood movies as “senseless”.

According to the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, he felt extremely disappointed after he claimed he watched 10 Kumawood movies and realized they had no focus or story lines.

The die-in-the-wool NPP member who termed the experience of watching local movies as a waste of time added that, the Creative Art industry should take keen interest in the sector to improve on the quality of movies they put out there for viewers.

He said this while speaking in an interview with Accra-based radio station Peace FM.

“I took my time to watch randomly 10 Ghanaian movies and never felt so disappointed. It brought home to me one major deficiency in our development.

“The apparent lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation,” he said.