Yvonne Nelson Blasts Gabby Over ‘senseless movie’ Comment

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has descended heavily on Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for describing Kumawood movies as “senseless”.

Her reaction follows claim by the die-hard NPP member that he watched a number of Kumawood movies and was highly disappointed because, none made sense to him.

Yvonne in her reply indicated that she is disappointed by Gabby’s comment describing it as “unfortunate”.

In a damning remark he made during an interview with Peace FM he said, “I took my time to watch randomly ten Ghanaian movies and never felt so disappointed. It brought home to me one major deficiency in our development. The apparent lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation”.

These remarks have irked actress Yvonne Nelson who has replied the legal practitioner in equal measure.

“Hello @GabbyDarko is your interview on peacefm online real?? If it is I’m also disappointed! A few of us are pushing really hard for this industry! Since our leaders have also totally abandoned the industry, we contribute too, just like nurses, doctors..etc”

She went on: “How do you even compare Hollywood to our industry! It’s like comparing our economy to theirs! Leadership!!!!! We need structures in place and some encouragement not this! What do we do when TV networks get cheaper content from India and Latin America?” she schooled Gabby.