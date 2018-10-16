Lydia Forson Takes Critics To The Gutters

Elegant Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has lashed out at her critics for describing her as an “Ashawo”.

It all started when the actress took to her twitter handle to criticize the ruling NPP government for failing on its promise to improve the creative art industry.

“Even more infuriating is the fact that this government came into power with a lot of support from creative industry members who blindly believed in their promises. There was supposed to be CHANGE in our industry; but all we’ve had are lip services, selfies and photo sessions” the actress tweeted.

Miss Forson after her tweet has come under hot criticisms from her followers for chastising the Nana Addo’s government.

The obviously peeved movie personality has hit back at her critics for raining insults on her over her utterances.

“Before you start your usual insults; 1. I’m not married. 2. I don’t have children. 3. Your papa is probably in my DM’s 4. You’re probably not your father’s kid, your mother went to do away match. 5. If I’m ashawo so is your mum cuz you and your siblings have different dads,” she fumed.