Sarkodie Made Shatta's “Reign” Concert Success – Okraku Mantey

Programs Manager at Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey says rapper Sarkodie contributed greatly to the success of Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ album launch concert.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty on Monday, he said Sarkodie’s ‘Advice’ diss song provoked fans of Shatta Wale to turn up in their numbers to show their loyalty to their ‘god’.

“Sarkodie contributed to the success. Yes, his diss song got the masses out. They were angry and came to prove their support…,” he said.

Mark Okraku Mantey

Mr Mantey also said the host of “You Say Wetin” on Hitz FM, Prince Tsegah also indirectly promoted the album when he made headlines saying “the media is tired of Shatta Wale”.

Earlier, Shatta Wale described fellow acts, Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese as poor musicians who have nothing to brag about just some few days to his album launch.

The two acts to show their dissatisfaction towards Shatta’s statement released diss songs to shut the dancehall act up.

But according to Mr Mantey, it indirectly promoted Shatta’s Reign Album concert.