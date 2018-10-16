Singer Makafui Releases Fresh Jam 'Me Ne Woa'

Ghana’s newly discovered Afro Pop artiste, Makafui has released his first single under Clarkzville Entertainment.

The song, ‘Me Ne Woa’, is a love song that undoubtedly exposes Makafui’s vocal and lyrical prowess.

The song, produced by Gidi Siq Beatz is the first of many songs to be released by the talented artiste.

Listen to the songs below:

