Shatta Must Thank Sarkodie For “Reign” Concert Success - Okraku Mantey

Hitz FM’s Programs Manager, Mark Okraku Mantey, has stated that Sarkodie’s diss song, “Advice” contributed immensely to Shatta Wale’s Reign album launch success.

According to him, Sarkodie’s diss song got Shatta Wale’s fans angry and eventually made them come out in their numbers to support their “king”.

He further continued that, Hitz FM’s Prince Tsegah’s comment that “the media is tired of Shatta Wale” may have also contributed to the success of his concert.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, he lauded Shatta Wale for organizing a successful concert.

“I think Sarkodie contributed to the success. Yes, his diss song got the masses out. They were angry and came to prove that Shatta Wale had their full support…” he said.