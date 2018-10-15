Nana Boroo set to bounce back with flashy lifestyle new video

Ghanaian Hiplife musician Nana Boroo is set to bounce back into the music scene with a hot new jam, titled 'Dada Naa', which will be accompanied by a classy visual.

The 'Aha Ye De' hitmaker who was recently spotted celebrating his birthday with the homeless on the streets of Accra, couldn't hide his luxurious lifestyle in his upcoming video.

In a 30 seconds trailer he recently released, he is spotted hanging out and 'balling' with his friends while driving flashy cars. His luxury home isn't excluded in the classy video.

'Boy want know how I dey//Dada naa//I dey live gold//God no dey bless me//Dada naa//They want know how I dey//Dada naa//Still ahead ooo,' Nana Boroo brags in the Hiplife/Hip-hop song.

The song produced by ATOWN TSB and video directed by Kofi Awuah II will be out on Friday, October 19, according to his management.

Legally known as Nana Osei Bonsu, Nana Boroo rose to prominence in 2009 with his debut hit single, titled 'Aha Yede'. He followed up with similar bangers like 'Bolinga', 'Bebia Soso', and 'Big Mama'.

Enjoy the snippet of the video below.

