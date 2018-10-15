It would have been a little bit chaotic to have allowed entry for Samini and Stonebwoy - Bulldog explains

Artiste and Repertoire manager of Zylofon Music, Bulldog has explained why dancehall artists Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to the Reign concert.

According to Bulldog, the management team of Shatta Wale prevented Stonebwoy and Samini from attending the 'Reign' concert because they had to protect them.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he explained that the decision to prevent the two dancehall artistes from entering the place was the best.

'It would have been something else if they had come on stage. It would have been a little bit chaotic', Bulldog explained.

He further added that Stonebwoy once mentioned that Shatta Wale would have been killed if Ghana was Jamaica.

'We saw a video by Stonebwoy where he stated that if Ghana were to be Jamaica, Shatta Wale would have been dead, what do u expect the fans to do?" he quizzed.

Bulldog further added that Shatta Wale was informed of Samini and Stonebwoy's gesture of support after the concert.