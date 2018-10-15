Watch Medikal Struggle To Stay Alive From His Fans Whilst Performing At Accra Poly

Whilst the Regin took over the Dome, Medikal was also performing his magic at Accra Technical University (ATU) formerly known as Accra Poly.

Ill-advisedly, he decided to leave the stage and perform in their mist. This move resulted in a mob-like situation in which he had to be rescued. After nearly ripping his clothes off his back, Medikal found out that unknown persons had made away with his money.

WATCH MEDIKAL STRUGGLE TO STAY ALIVE FROM HIS FANS:

The artist from Amg record label sent the whole auditorium into a frenzy with fans calling out for him. Unfortunately, all this hype cost him a whopping two thousand and four hundred (2,400) cedis which he had stashed in his back pocket.

In spite of these incidences, he says he's still got the love for ATU. Big ups to Medikal, you are a real champ. WATCH HOW MEDIKAL HANDLED THE THEFT SITUATION: