Summary of all rivalries in the music industry

Ghana music industry, for the first time, is witnessing the East Coast-West Coast rivalry. But this time, it's not just Hip-hop - Dancehall is heavily involved.

Interestingly, the rivalry occurred between friends. It started as a friendly banter and escalated into what looks like a deadly rivalry. The friends are regular collaborators and have back-to-back records.

But the sweet moments between these friends turned bitter when one decided to throw jabs for not 'getting the necessary support from them.'

The first person to throw the jab is Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. Then, Hip-hop artistes; Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie showed their lyrical prowess.

For those of you who are lost in the intense rivalry between Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese, Pulse Ghana 's David Mawuli has compiled a complete timeline from inception to where we are. Shatta Wale's interview on Hitz FM

On September 4, 2018, Shatta Wale appeared on Daybreak Hitz where he spoke about his alleged flopped performance in Nigeria during the launch of Zylofon Media and Menzgold.

During the interview, he talked about why he brought out Dammy Krane and Burna Boy, saying he did that to maintain his relationship and not to promote them as claimed by showbiz critics.

During the interview, he shaded Sarkodie, Samini and Stonebwoy. He claimed they aren't using their wealth properly and that he is the only Ghanaian artiste who manages his wealth well. He further claimed that his fellow musicians are 'broke and dying within them.'

He also said he will charge Sarkodie's signee, Strongman, for collaborations for failing to shoot a music video for their first collaboration, titled 'Dancehall Commando'.

'I am trying to charge Sarkodie for something from Strongman. He told me he will pay. If it's Strongman from Sarkcess, they will have to pay because that's how we can keep them on their toes. If he charges me too, I will pay. When you are a man and you fear money, you will never get it…' Shatta said.

'I did a song with him but he didn't shoot the video but with a Nigerian, he did; what is he talking about,' he queried.

Kwaw Kese tweets Shatta Wale



Kwaw Kese tweets at Shatta Wale

The following day, September 5, 2018, rapper Kwaw Kese took to Twitter to blast him over the interview, branding him 'hypocrite'.

He tweeted: 'Shatta always talking about unity but still dissing your colleagues, masa be straight!!!!'

His tweet incurred the wrath of the staunch fans of the controversial Dancehall artiste. Kwaw Kese replies SM fans

After getting slammed on Twitter, the 'Katiboom' hitmaker recorded a video on September 7, 2018, to fire back, addressing the Shatta Movement Family fans are 'jons' (fools). Shatta Wale calls Sarkodie a fool, jabs Kwaw Kese

On September 8, 2018, Shatta Wale went live on Facebook to haul insults at the BET Award-winning rapper Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese.

In the video, Shatta Wale called Sarkodie a fool for calling on the President to pay attention to the economy.

He also went hard on Kwaw Kese, claiming the mistakes he made in the past has cost the industry.

Kwaw Kese disses Shatta Wale in 'Chance'

Kwaw Kese shredded Shatta Wale into particles with an eruptive diss song titled 'Chance' on September 17, 2018. He even attacked Zylofon Music record label for signing a non-profitable artiste and declared Stonebwoy as the 'Dancehall god'. Shatta Wale calls Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie poor

On September 22, 2018, Shatta Wale went on Kumasi-based Luv FM to jab Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie, claiming they are wallowing in poverty.

That is when things began to be nasty! Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording 'senseless' music

On October 5, 2018, Kwaw Kese recorded a video saying that Shatta Wale's era of dominance has expired. Kwaw Kese expressed the view that the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi are the artistes currently dominating the airwaves.

He added that Shatta Wale's music is senseless saying songs such as 'Kpuu Kpaa' which were composed by Shatta Wale do not reflect the latter's status as a Dancehall artiste.

Kwaw Kese goes hard again on Shatta Wale in 'Porkum'

On October 8, 2018, Kwaw Kese took the diss to a different level - firing multiple shots and mocking his the size of his mouth in a follow-up song 'Porkum'. The song went viral as the result of the mockery. Sarkodie settles the score in 'My Advice' freestyle

On October 10, Sarkodie, in a surprise diss song, took the internet by storm.

In a freestyle titled 'My Advice', Sarkodie dissed Shatta Wale over his boisterousness attitude, constant brags about his wealth and properties, reckless jabs at fellow musicians and his alleged blowjob video which recently went viral on the internet.

In the end, the internet adjudged Sarkodie as the winner of the beef. Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at 'Reign' album concert

On October 13, 2018, Shatta Wale paused halfway through his performance during the 'Reign' album concert to respond to Sarkodie's aluminium jab in 'My Advice'.

A visibly pissed Shatta Wale announced that 'I want some nice girl wey e dey here wey e bi Sarkodie fan, I wan give am my gold chain make e go check if I ever wear alumi before.'

He then went on to remove his shirt and after no one really came forward as Sarkodie's fan, Shatta Wale declared that 'e no get a fan for here then e mean say Sarkodie be nobody.'

What is next? Stay here for more updates on one of the biggest industry beef.