Rhoda Wilson Premieres "The Christmas Gift" On 24th November

UK based Nigerian film producer Rhoda Wilson is set to premiere her next UK-Nollywood Christmas Film titled "The Christmas Gift" on 24th of November at Odeon Cinema Surrey Quays Redriff Road London .

The producer who doubles as a director who announced the official date for the premiere in a tweet said she is delighted about the turn of events and that she is giving away free tickets for every child accompanied by an adult.

The Christmas Gift according to her is a children movie which dramatizes when Mother Teresa signed on to foster.

Over the Christmas holiday, she did not realize how many children needed help in the UK. Siblings Akin and Tola arrived from a neglectful home. Ella is saved from a shipping container by police before being brought to Teresa’s door. Nigerian-born Amaka storms into their lives, a child of wealth newly orphaned and abrasive. As Teresa and her daughter Alice try to make the foster children feel at home, it seems that the spirits of Christmas have other plans.

The producer, Rhoda Wilson has worked as a Television personality in the UK for years and after her transition into film production, the astute lady has been notable for her "Housewives and Girlfriends" TV series. The series which was the first Nollywood-UK production to run on M-Net's Africa Magic and also first to be nominated at the UK's prestigious BEFFTA awards, has definitely made a remarkable impact.

The few minutes trailer and poster sighted on social media promises many millennials across the world are going to have a Christmas to remember

Below is the trailer and poster of the movie which stars great child actors like Gideon Okusanya, Kemi Paton Balogun,Tinuke Paton Balogun, Natasha Paton etc .