modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
46 minutes ago | Dancehall News

'Stop lying'- Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
'Stop lying'- Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy has also responded to Shatta Wale's apologetic reply to Samini after they were prevented from performing at the "Reign" concert.

Samini tweeted his disappointment after he claimed he and Stonebwoy were not allowed to appear on stage as they wanted to surprise Wale at the Fantasy Dome last Saturday.

However Shatta Wale said he has no knowledge of the issue and apologized to Samini but Stonebwoy has joined the convo and says Shatta Wale intentionally did not allow them to perform.

Shatta Wale launched his third studio album and his first under new record label Zylofon media.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"FETCHING WATER WITH LEAKING BUCKET TO LEAKING BARREL"

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1
body-container-line