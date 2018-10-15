'Stop lying'- Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy has also responded to Shatta Wale's apologetic reply to Samini after they were prevented from performing at the "Reign" concert.

Samini tweeted his disappointment after he claimed he and Stonebwoy were not allowed to appear on stage as they wanted to surprise Wale at the Fantasy Dome last Saturday.

However Shatta Wale said he has no knowledge of the issue and apologized to Samini but Stonebwoy has joined the convo and says Shatta Wale intentionally did not allow them to perform.

Shatta Wale launched his third studio album and his first under new record label Zylofon media.