David Oscar Lauds Shatta On Explosive “Reign” Concert

Ghanaian reggae artiste, David Oscar Dogbe, has commended Shatta Wale on his explosive “Reign” album launch.

The “Gringo” hitmaker over the weekend organised his much talked about “Reign” album launch at the Fantasy Dome, Accra.

Interestingly, the Donation boss “David Oscar” who has been condemning Shatta Wale for the past months has praised him for organizing one of the most successful musical concert in Ghanaian history.

The “Get There One Dey” music fame took to his Facebook platform to share his views on Shatta wale’s “Reign” concert.

His post read, “I just love the way SM branded the whole #ReignAlbumLaunch .

Truly a movement that support their King. Kudos on a successful launch. I just wish Shatta Wale will sing better songs.