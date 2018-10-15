Shatta Wale is not our enemy - Hitz FM Programmes Manager

Programmes Manager of Hitz FM has denied reports the station has taken a stance not to play or promote Shatta Wale’s songs.

According to Mark Okraku Mantey, the station hasn’t taken any decision to sideline the dancehall act.

It was reported that Mr Mantey had publicly declared on radio that Hitz FM has taken a decision to promote Stonebwoy and not Shatta Wale.

Addressing the issue in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he stressed that, “Shatta Wale is not an enemy of Hitz FM. We play his music.”

Recounting what he said, Mr Mantey noted: “I said that Shatta wasn’t forthcoming when we had to have him or when we had to collaborate to do something. So after sometime, I said that we needed to create our own hero so we created our own Stonebwoy. It didn’t stop Shatta’s music from flowing on Hitz [FM].”

“Zionfelix [the blogger alleged to have done the story], I was disappointed in him because if he listened to Hitz FM, he could tell that over the years there was no time that we didn’t play Shatta’s music,” he said.

The Hitz FM Programmes Manager wondered why the station will take a stance to sideline the dancehall act “especially when DJ Wobete had his name in one of the songs…”

“Let’s stop in the name of wanting headlines, tweaking and changing headlines,” for traffic, he urged.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA