Stonebwoy Slams Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has slammed Shatta Wale for turning down request to perform at his “Reign” album concert.

According to him, he is very disappointed in Shatta Wale for refusing him and Samini’s proposal to perform at his just ended album launch.

Stonebwoy in a tweet revealed that he together with Samini went to support Shatta Wale for his “Reign” album concert, but Shatta Wale intentionally snubbed them leaving them stranded at the Fantasy Dome unattended for hours.

His post read, “Surprise Support is Way Better Than. A Fake Twit. But For INSECURITY Problems. You Refused To Take advantage of The Opportunity.Would You Have Asked The Crowed if you Weren’t AWARE. Why Lie? Feel Free Come On We Knew You Will Refuse Us Anyway. #ATTWC27Oct Come See!”