modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
38 minutes ago | Industry News

Stonebwoy Slams Shatta Wale

Modernghana
Stonebwoy Slams Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has slammed Shatta Wale for turning down request to perform at his “Reign” album concert.

According to him, he is very disappointed in Shatta Wale for refusing him and Samini’s proposal to perform at his just ended album launch.

Stonebwoy in a tweet revealed that he together with Samini went to support Shatta Wale for his “Reign” album concert, but Shatta Wale intentionally snubbed them leaving them stranded at the Fantasy Dome unattended for hours.

His post read, “Surprise Support is Way Better Than. A Fake Twit. But For INSECURITY Problems. You Refused To Take advantage of The Opportunity.Would You Have Asked The Crowed if you Weren’t AWARE. Why Lie? Feel Free Come On We Knew You Will Refuse Us Anyway. #ATTWC27Oct Come See!”

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Today is Sacrifice, Tomorrow is Paradise

By: Unknown quot-img-1
body-container-line