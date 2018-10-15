Danfo B.A. Reported Dead

Ghanaian movie producer Danfo B.A has reportedly passed on.

He died in the early hours of Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

According to a family source who confirmed the unfortunate news to Peacefmonline.com, Danfo B.A had been sick for almost a year now and had been moving from one health facility to the other, but he finally gave up the ghost this morning at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He left behind a wife and three children, but he adopted a lot of children under his care.

Danfo B.A is known for producing the most popular local Ghanaian movie, 'Kyeiwaa', which run from part one to 14. He later set up a school to give less-privileged children opportunity to access quality education.

At the time of filing this report, Danfo BA's best friend (Socrate Sarfo) and other close relatives were at the late Danfo B.A's house to express their sympathy.