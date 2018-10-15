Ama Krampah— The Rise Of A Star

Ama Krampah

Television personality and a presenter on Eclipse Broadcasting Network (EBN TV), Ama Krampah, is one of the few television presenters in the country who has been able to maintain her image on the television scene for a couple of years now.

Since her entry into the television industry, Ama has grown over the years to become a household name within the Ghanaian media landscape; winning the hearts of myriad viewers in Accra and its environs.

She is a well groomed broadcast journalist who has served the industry for over a decade.

Her trump card has been her interviewing skills, emanating from her love and passion for research, and she could boast of solid experience in the industry.

Rising to the top in the story takes not just talent but a lot of hard work, and Ama Krampah invests a lot into making her programmes relevant to society and discerning viewers.

Her passion for the screens started through acting which saw her play supporting roles in movies like 'Family Album', a movie directed by Pascal Amanfo and 'Everyday People', a TV series produced by UK-based actress and producer Barbara Anakwa.

Before hitting the TV screens, Ama Krampah started as a radio host on Radio XYZ. She then moved to TV Africa as an entertainment host on its morning show, Day Break.

In 2014, she became the host of Spotlight Show, a live entertainment programme on TV3.

She later became the co-host of the famous reconciliation talk show on TV, Fakye Mi, which aired on Angel TV and Adom TV. While on Fakye Mi, she enrolled in the Accra Film School, where she won the heart of her lecturer, the legendary Joe Lartey.

Her performance at the Accra Film School got her an opening in one of the media houses in the country, Multimedia Ghana, Joy News to be precise.

Her detailed and thought provoking journalism skills got her the most viewed and most shared story on the Joy News channel and myjoyonline.com – a story on a wood carver which was and still is one the most popular and controversial reportages at Multimedia.

Currently a news anchor at EBN, a new media house which seeks to create a hallmark for itself in terms of authenticity and reliance in news, a student of the African University of Communications Studies (AUCC) studying Strategic Communications, an event compere and still co-host of Fakye Mi, Ama Afedziewaah Krampah believes she is just getting started with building the Ama krampah brand and also to building her lifelong dream of being a true definition of 'beauty with brains'.