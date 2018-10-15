I Stopped Samini, Stonebwoy From Performing--Bulldog

Bulldog and Shatta Wale

Head of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Zylofon Music says he refused to allow Samini and Stonebwoy to perform at Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert.

Bulldog said he was aware the two musicians were at the venue but didn’t allow them to mount the stage.

According to Bulldog, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, he didn’t allow them to perform because of security concerns.

He told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM Samini and Stonebwoy’s “managers came to me they were on the ground.”

“Myself and my team had done some groundwork” and they released that it wouldn’t have been right for them to come on stage, he explained.

Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

“The fan base is different from the artiste. If we had allowed them, this morning the story would have been something,” the Zylofon Music A&R manager stressed.

According to him, they picked up information that fans were going to vanderlise Sarkodie’s vehicle if he had come there.

He claimed, Stonebwoy’s comments on Hitz FM that Shatta Wale would have lost his life for making claims that he killed his mother, had the tendency of inciting fans to do negative things.

Bulldog urged the media to “cut off” if artistes who come on their platforms to say things that will incite the fans.

Shatta Wale has apologised to rivals artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at the concert.

According to Shatta Wale, he was not aware Samini and Stonebwoy were around to support his album launch over the weekend.

Asked by Andy Dosty if he informed Shatta Wale that Samini and Stonebwoy were at the venue, Bulldog said he only told him after the show that they had come to the venue to perform.