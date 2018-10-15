Samini praises Shatta Wale on Massive ‘Reign’ Concert

Ace Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known as Samini has praised Shatta Wale over his explosive “Reign” album concert.

Shatta Wale on Saturday organised his much anticipated “Reign” album concert at the Fantasy Dome in Accra October 13, 2018.

Surprisingly, his archrival Samini has congratulated him for staging one of the most successful and biggest album launches in the history of Ghana.

The “Oba” music fame took to his twitter handle to commend Shatta Wale on his album launch.

“Congrats @shattawalegh on your album launch, just like you once wanted to surprise me on saminifest stage and I let you, I’d wanted to do the same but I waited in the car together with @stonebwoyb for over an hour only to be told you refused the gesture. #supportourown huh??.