EL lauds Shatta Wale over historic “Reign” album concert

Ghanaian rapper, Elom Adablah, better known as EL has commended Shatta Wale for organizing what he describes as the biggest concert in Ghanaian history.

The “Bullet Proof” music fame “Shatta Wale” on Saturday launched his much talked about “Reign” album concert at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king was said to have thrilled his thousands of fans to prove that indeed he is the King of Ghana Music.

Interestingly, the “Koko” hitmaker has heaped praises on Shatta Wale for organizing a historic album launch.

In a short video he shared on his social media page he commended Shatta Wale for putting up the biggest album launch in Ghanaian history.