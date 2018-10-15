Shatta Punches Sarkodie Over “Alumi Chain” Diss

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has finally responded to Sarkodie diss song ‘Advice’.

The Dancehall artiste’s much anticipated “Reign” album concert came off at the Fantasy Dome in Accra last weekend and as usual he took time off his packed performances to reply Sarkodie.

The “freedom” hitmaker during his thrilling performance responded to the SarkNation boss “Sarkodie’s” diss that he should stop wearing “Alumi” and wear real gold.

Shatta Wale asked Sarkodie to check his facts before he makes allegations about him.

It would be recalled that Sarkodie recently released a video “Advice” to slam Shatta Wale for allegedly disrespecting and calling him poor.