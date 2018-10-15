"I Didn’t Insult Sarkodie’s Mother" – DKB

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, aka DKB has reacted to reports that he insulted Sarkodie’s mother during Shatta Wale’s “Reign” album concert.

Shatta Wale’s “Reign” album concert came off at the Fantasy Dome in Accra on Saturday October 13, 2018, and after the show reports went viral that DKB had insulted Sarkodie’s mum.

Reports also suggest that DKB who served as MC for Shatta Wale’s “Reign” album launch passed a comment which industry players describe as an insult on Sarkodie’s mum.

Interestingly, the comedian has expressed shock over rumours that he insulted Sarkodie’s mum during the event.

“If you guys were offended by these stories, I duly apologise. It’s nothing of that sort. The statement I made is a vague complement.

“It has nothing to do with insults. When will I insult Sarkodie when everybody knows I’m a major fan of Sarkodie supporting him on every stage…”

