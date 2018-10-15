Iwan Set For “We Are Gods” Album Tour In Koforidua

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist and the CEO of Gideon Force International (GFI) has Announced to be in KOFORIDUA ON SAT. 3rd Nov 2018 for We are gods Album Musical tour.

The Multiple Award winning Artist, IWAN the Lyrical Gunshot Released on his independent Label Gideon Force International Released the 7th Studio Album last month on his Birthday as usual. And the Album is already making waves as it has been featured as No1 on iTunes Sweden.

The Thanks and Praise hit maker would be STAGING IWAN Live in Koforidua @Legion HALL, Supported By A Host of Artistes from Koftown.